Brighton first-team coach Bruno has praised Robert Sanchez's patience after establishing himself as Albion number one and inside the Spain squad.

The 24-year-old spent time on loan with Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale earlier in his career and Bruno believes those experiences have had a hugely positive impact on his development.

"In society we want things quickly and sometimes it's difficult to ask for patience," Bruno told Brighton's official website.

"But there is a path here. It doesn't mean you are passive - you work really hard for your chance and Rob has done that.

"He's been away on loan and all the time [goalkeeping coach] Ben Roberts has been guiding him.

"In Robert's case, taking the long path is the right one as sometimes you have to go to other places to develop yourself."

Sanchez has made 64 Premier League appearances for Brighton, keeping 21 clean sheets, but is still relatively inexperienced with only 18 months of top-flight playing time.

"The hardest bit is to maintain it," said Bruno. "He has been really consistent and you can see his level and potential.

"To have been part of the process to him becoming a Spain international is great for the club."