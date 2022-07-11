'I had a feeling in my stomach' - Haaland on why he joined City
Erling Haaland says he wanted to join Manchester City because they are "a different level" to play against.
The Norway striker met the City supporters at a welcome event at Etihad Stadium on Sunday and is targeting trophies and fun as he starts his Premier League career.
"It's a big challenge - a new country, a new league and a new coach," said the 21-year-old. "But I know how it is to come to a new club and I'm really looking forward to it.
"I want to have fun - as when I have fun I score goals. It's a different level how City approach the game, how they play, and that's what I want to be a part of."
Haaland was one of the world's most in-demand players before confirming his switch to Manchester. And he says his decision was based "on a feeling".
"I was born in England and lived here for four years," he added. "In the end, I just had a feeling in my stomach for the way they play.
"I want to work hard to become better and, of course, to lift a couple of trophies."
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips was unable to attend the event because of illness.
"I didn't touch the ball for 25 minutes!"— BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) July 11, 2022
Erling Haaland says playing against Manchester City in the Champions League made him want to join the Blues.#MCFC #ManCity #bbcfootball