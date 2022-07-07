Kabia completes Morton loan move

Reports recently linked Livingston winger Jaze Kabia with another loan spell away from West Lothian and it's now been made official.

The Irishman spent the second half of last season on loan at Falkirk in League 1, but Greenock Morton is the 21-year-old's destination for the 2022-23 Championship campaign.

