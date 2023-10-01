Writing was on the wall after boos fest...

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Confirmation of Michael Beale's dismissal came as little surprise.

When you got booed off even after a home win, you know the writing is on the wall.

Beale's Rangers scraped a 1-0 victory over Motherwell seven days ago, but it did little to placate a frustrated fanbase already unconvinced the manager was up to the job.

That win came amid a run of four in a row that bought Beale a little more time. It appeared he needed a perfect run to stay in post.

Instead Rangers stuttered to a 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen on Saturday - a "horrible result" in Beale's own words - and a little over 24 hours later the Beale era was over.

He departs with a record of 30 wins, five draws and eight defeats from a tenure spanning 10 months and 43 matches.