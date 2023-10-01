Writing was on the wall after boos fest...

Beale's reignSNS

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Confirmation of Michael Beale's dismissal came as little surprise.

When you got booed off even after a home win, you know the writing is on the wall.

Beale's Rangers scraped a 1-0 victory over Motherwell seven days ago, but it did little to placate a frustrated fanbase already unconvinced the manager was up to the job.

That win came amid a run of four in a row that bought Beale a little more time. It appeared he needed a perfect run to stay in post.

Instead Rangers stuttered to a 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen on Saturday - a "horrible result" in Beale's own words - and a little over 24 hours later the Beale era was over.

He departs with a record of 30 wins, five draws and eight defeats from a tenure spanning 10 months and 43 matches.

