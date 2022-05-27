Will Real's Rodrygo come back to haunt Liverpool?

Marcus Alves, BBC Sport

Elano was working as Santos assistant coach in early 2017 when he heard how much Liverpool were willing to pay for the club's new wonderkid Rodrygo. He was not impressed at all.

"I went to the board and said: 'No, no, we can't let him leave for this,'" the former Manchester City midfielder tells BBC Sport.

"It was a 3m euro offer only and the talks were already at an advanced stage. It was pretty much a done deal. They had a verbal agreement but I insisted: 'We can't do this.'

Ultimately, Rodrygo agreed to sign a new contract and stayed with the Brazilian giants for another season.

In mid-2018, however, he finally left Santos, but not for Liverpool. Instead, he signed for Real Madrid after the Spaniards came knocking with a 45m euro bid.

Now, when both teams meet in Paris for the Champions League final on Saturday, the forward will be on the opposing side of long-time admirer Jurgen Klopp.

Rodrygo has proved crucial on Real's epic journey to the Stade de France, scoring five goals, including two goals in just over a minute in stoppage time in the 3-1 comeback win over Manchester City.

Such is the hype around the 21-year-old this season that he has been dubbed 'Mr Champions'.

It remains to be seen whether he will return to haunt Liverpool.

Read the full article here