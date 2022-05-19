Craig Gordon hopes he and Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson can share another Scottish Cup success on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Gordon and defender Neilson were team-mates in Hearts' 2006 final-winning side against Gretna.

On Saturday, Hearts captain Gordon will lead the side out against Rangers for the 2022 showpiece.

"It would be special to do it again together," said Gordon. "Robbie would be the first player and manager to win the cup with Hearts and for me personally to win two Scottish Cups, there's not many people who have done that at Hearts.

"That would be fantastic for both of us and that's what we're trying to do."