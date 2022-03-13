West Ham v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news

West Ham make two changes from the side that lost at Liverpool in their last league outing.

The injured Jarrod Bowen is replaced by Said Benrahma, while Nikola Vlasic drops out the squad as captain Declan Rice returns to the midfield.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Benrahma, Soucek, Johnson, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Echezolachuku Oko-Flex, Perkins