Graham Potter "needs to leave Brighton for a new challenge", according to former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Reo-Coker praised Potter for the progress he has achieved on the south coast but says it is now time to move on to a club with the resources to challenge higher up the table.

"Brighton are looking for long-term stability in the Premier League," he said. "They're not trying to push upwards and challenge for Europe.

"He's a really interesting coach who gets them playing great football, but when he was criticised earlier this season, he did say some Brighton fans needed a reality check.

"Sometimes you can overstay your welcome at a club, a bit like Sean Dyche did at Burnley, so I think it's time for him to move on for another challenge."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, arguing: "How much higher can he take Brighton? He's progressed them every season but the worry is it stalls and he ends up getting the sack.

"Look at what a sensational job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle, a much bigger club than he had at Bournemouth.

"Was Potter in for the Spurs job? That's the type of position he should be after."

