Your thoughts on Spurs and Kane

How do you feel about Tottenham's top-four chances?

Since Antonio Conte took charge, only Liverpool and Manchester City have earned more points in the Premier League than Spurs.

They have now won 14 points from losing positions - more than any other Premier League team this season.

Sunday's emphatic win over Newcastle saw Conte's side go fourth, but can they stay there?

And what about Harry Kane? With him seemingly facing a dilemma about his Spurs future, are you confident he will stick around?

