Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves’ game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lage will assess Nelson Semedo to see if the full-back is fully fit for the game. He has been in full training and could make his first appearance in two months.

He praised his returning internationals, all of whom have qualified for the World Cup during the international break: “It was a really good environment yesterday because everyone came back with good news. We are just now waiting on Tony Roberts with Wales.”

Ruben Neves damaged knee ligaments against Leeds and Lage admits his side will miss him: “He has had a fantastic season. When you have a midfielder who can defend, who can attack, who can score goals, it is very hard to find a player like him.”

He acknowledged the local rivalry inherent in this game: “We know the importance of this game for our fans and we go with that mentality to win the game. But every time we put our target and pressure high and it comes natural for my players.”

On Aston Villa: “It is a big challenge for us. Villa is a massive club with top players. They are playing a different system with Philippe Coutinho, have two strikers who will find the gaps if we leave them, and they have strong midfielders. We will do our best to play the way we want to play.”

