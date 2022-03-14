BBC Sport

Southampton 1-2 Watford: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Watford gained their first victory against Southampton in the Premier League since September 2017 (2-0), ending a run of six such games against the Saints without a win (D3 L3).

  • Southampton have lost consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since February 2021 (a run of three).

  • The eight points Watford have gained in their nine Premier League games under Roy Hodgson have all come away from home (W2 D2 L2 away from home); only Chelsea (9) have amassed more points on the road since the Hornets’ first such game under Hodgson.

  • The Hornets' last 82 Premier League goals have all been scored from inside the box, since Gerard Deulofeu’s 19-yard strike against Cardiff in February 2019.