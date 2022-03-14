Yarmolenko puts things into perspective

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

When Andriy Yarmolenko came on to replace the injured Michail Antonio, the entire London Stadium applauded as one.

The Ukraine international may not have been brought on had Antonio been able to continue, but his introduction was just what the game needed.

From a footballing point of view, his finish was high class. The touch to bring the ball under his control and the speed of thought to guide it past Emiliano in the next movement was sublime.

But the celebration, and the emotion surrounding it, was a poignant moment.

The Ukrainian dropped to his knees as he shed tears at the war taking place in his native country.

It even forced some Villa supporters to show their support.

Until that moment, the visitors were worthy of a point, and had their chances to take all three.

An inspired Lukasz Fabianski kept them out, but the day belonged to Yarmolenko.