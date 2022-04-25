Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Sport: "I can be frustrated and the team can be frustrated. We played some really good football with a high tempo and were the better team but we couldn't find the net.

"I was pleased and happy with the determination we showed. We just lacked that bit of quality to score those goals.

"I was happy Wilf Zaha kept his cool because it looked like they planned to stop him by fouling him. That won't be the first time teams try to frustrate him.

"The team deserved more than just the point."