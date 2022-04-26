Manchester City v Real Madrid: confirmed team news
- Published
Four changes for Manchester City from the 11 that began the 5-1 win over Watford on Saturday.
There are starts for John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden, with Fernandinho, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling dropping down to the bench. Gabriel Jesus, who scored four and made one against Watford, keeps his place.
Neither Joao Cancelo nor Kyle Walker are in the squad.
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Zinchenko, Laporte, Dias, Stones, Silva, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden.
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Egan-Riley, Gundogan, Mbete, Sterling, Palmer, Grealish, Fernandinho, McAtee, Lavia.
Real Madrid, 15 points clear at the top of La Liga and only needing a point to become champions, had the luxury of resting some players for their 3-1 win at Osasuna six days ago.
Among those returning are Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr, while Gareth Bale is among the options on the bench.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Mendy, Alaba, Militao, Carvajal, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Subs: Lunin, Ribera, Vallejo, Nacho, Asensio, Isco, Marcelo, Casemiro, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Camavinga.