Leicester edge thriller to stay on course for first European trophy

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

For Leicester, 12th in the Premier League but well adrift of European qualification and well clear of the relegation zone, this competition provides their main source of excitement for the rest of the campaign.

In the past two years they have been pushing for Champions League qualification and finished fifth in successive campaigns before winning the FA Cup for the first time last season.

After the home win in the first leg, Brendan Rodgers warned his players that the tie was not over and they would have to "suffer a little bit" in the second leg in north-west France.

That was certainly the case in a hectic match at a packed and noisy Roazhon Park with the game played in a superb atmosphere.

Rennes, fourth in Ligue 1, made a bright start, scored early on and put the Foxes under pressure, before Wesley Fofana's goal early in the second half looked to have settled the visitors' nerves.

But Tait's strike set up a frantic, thrilling finish with Leicester's defenders throwing their bodies in front of the ball and Baptiste Santamaria shooting wide in the 92nd minute.

Rennes appealed for a penalty deep in injury time, but with video assistant referees not being used in the competition until the final, it was not given and Leicester survived to hang on and advance.