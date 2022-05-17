Fofana and Vardy picked out by Garth
Wesley Fofana and Jamie Vardy made it into Garth Crooks' team of the week following Leicester's 5-1 victory over relegated Watford.
Fofana: This was an impressive performance by Leicester away from home.
Wesley Fofana is a young star in the making.
The Frenchman played well against Watford and could be the defender Brendan Rodgers looks to build his defence around next season.
Vardy: Vardy's midweek performance against Norwich and his two goals against Watford suggests his wife's well-publicised court case with Coleen Rooney didn't have the slightest impact on him.
Why should it when he's such a professional?
Vardy seems back to his goal scoring best after a difficult season interrupted by injury.