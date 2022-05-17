Fofana and Vardy picked out by Garth

Fofana: This was an impressive performance by Leicester away from home.

Wesley Fofana is a young star in the making.

The Frenchman played well against Watford and could be the defender Brendan Rodgers looks to build his defence around next season.

Vardy: Vardy's midweek performance against Norwich and his two goals against Watford suggests his wife's well-publicised court case with Coleen Rooney didn't have the slightest impact on him.

Why should it when he's such a professional?

Vardy seems back to his goal scoring best after a difficult season interrupted by injury.

