Ten Hag begins planning for next season

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag met football director John Murtough in the Netherlands on Thursday as his attempts to reinvigorate the Old Trafford outfit are stepped up.

Ten Hag secured his third successive Eredivisie title as Ajax boss on Wednesday, when the Amsterdam outfit secured the victory they needed to claim the crown against Heerenveen.

Ajax still have one more game to play, at Vitesse on Sunday, before Ten Hag can fully focus on life in the Premier League.

But BBC Sport understands the 52-year-old has already spent plenty of time researching the United squad and determining where the weaknesses are that need addressing during the summer transfer window.

United have had a long-standing desire to bring in a central midfielder, but the search for new recruits is likely to be expanded significantly given interim boss Ralf Rangnick has spoken of 10 additions potentially being needed given the number of players set to leave the club this summer, including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani.

Ten Hag’s assistant Mitchell van der Gaag and former England boss and United assistant manager Steve McClaren, who worked with Ten Haag at FC Twente, were also understood to be present at the meeting. United are still to formally announce who will work with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

It is understood the Dutchman has already decided to bring his non-international players back for pre-season training two weeks earlier than initially planned, meaning they should have built up their fitness before a summer trip to Thailand – and his first match in charge against Champions League finalists Liverpool on 12 July - and Australia.