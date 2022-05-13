Aguero's goal 'changed everything' for Man City

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal for Manchester City a decade ago "changed everything" for the club, says chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak.

Aguero's deft control and finish in the fourth minute of injury time of the final game of the season against QPR at Etihad Stadium has gone down in English football folklore.

The goal won City their first Premier League title of the Abu Dhabi era.

It also deprived Manchester United of a championship they thought they had won.

Aguero has been honoured for 10 years' service at City with a statue unveiling on Friday, the 10th anniversary of his most famous goal.

"It's the moment that changed everything," said Khaldoon.

"If you look at the 10 years since, that was the moment that introduced what lies ahead. He is absolutely deserving, and I think, a legend for this club."

Aguero said: "Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me. In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world."