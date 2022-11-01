Rangers v Ajax: Pick of the stats
Rangers have lost more matches against Ajax (five) than against any other opponent in European competition, with two of those coming in home games for the Scottish side. No team have ever won away to Rangers in European competition on more than two occasions.
Ajax have lost each of their previous four games in the Champions League; they haven’t lost five in a row in the competition since September 2004 under Ronald Koeman.
Ajax and Rangers are the two teams who have conceded the most goals from crosses and headed goals in the Champions League this season – Ajax have conceded the most headers (five – Rangers with four) and the Scottish side have shipped the most goals from crosses (five – Ajax with four).