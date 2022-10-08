J﻿oe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

I﻿t didn't take long for the bubble to burst for Leicester, with old defensive failures coming back to haunt them in a fifth consecutive away defeat.

F﻿or 45 minutes, Wout Faes looked imperious, winning every second ball, calm in possession and marshalling the backline superbly alongside Jonny Evans.

Unfortunately, with one erratic slash of his boot after the break, he allowed Dominic Solanke in behind and fell victim to the same-old curse that has afflicted Foxes defenders throughout this season.

With that, the lead was erased and his shellshocked team-mates almost immediately conceded again, not for the first time this season.

E﻿vans admitted afterwards he was "embarrassed" by how they let the game slip away and demanded they "raise standards" at King Power Stadium.

T﻿hey will return to the bottom of the table if Nottingham Forest pick up anything against Aston Villa on Monday night.

The euphoria of victory over their closest rivals has ebbed away as quickly as it arrived.