Mac Allister eyes strong end to season with Argentina

Alexis Mac Allister is looking to end his season on a high when Argentina take on Italy on Wednesday.

'Finalissima' sees the South American and European champions go head to head, and the midfielder hopes he can cap a memorable season with the Seagulls by featuring for his country at Wembley.

He told Brighton's official website:, external "It’s a big match at Wembley against a very strong opponent, so I am looking forward to it.

"It's a new cup and we know Italy will be strong and fight hard, even though they were knocked out of the World Cup [in qualifying].

"I hope I can make it on to the pitch."