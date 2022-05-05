Hodgson on relegation, recent form and Crystal Palace
- Published
Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford’s game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Hodgson will check the fitness of Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley after they missed last week’s defeat to Burnley. Both are back in training, as is Cucho Hernandez, who has started outside running again.
He also revealed he is suffering from shingles and "wasn't really supposed to be at" the game last weekend.
The boss admits Watford “need more than a miracle” to stay up: “I don’t think it’s correct even to start suggesting it and giving people false hope.”
On the Hornets' recent form: "We’ve been competitive and I think we could have taken more points than we have in plenty of games. They’ve got to show pride and that they are good players.”
On opponents Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira, his successor as Eagles boss: “They are dangerous in attack and he has done excellently. They are full of running.”