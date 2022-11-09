New dates for two Rangers games in January

Two of Rangers' Scottish Premiership away games in January have been rescheduled.

The Ibrox side's trip to face Dundee United is moved back a day to Sunday, 8 January and will be live on Sky Sports with a 16:00 GMT kick-off.

Their match with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park will take place on Wednesday, 18 January at 19:45, and will also be live on Sky Sports.

That game was postponed from its original 14 January slot because Rangers face Aberdeen in the League Cup semi-finals that weekend.