'He didn’t believe it was me and put down the phone'

Kalidou Koulibaly says he "wanted to be respectful to a club legend" after revealing he phoned John Terry to ask permission to take the number 26 shirt at Chelsea.

Speaking in his first news conference since joining the club, the Senegal international said: "I wanted to know which number was free and speaking with the team manager he told me some numbers and he didn’t tell me 26. He said John left it in 2017 and nobody took it from this time.

"I was asking if it was retired or nobody wanted to take it, so I asked Gianfranco Zola, who I know very well, and asked him for John’s number. I called him and at the beginning he didn’t believe it was me, he believed it was a joke and put down the phone and called first the manager to ask if it was really me.

"After I asked him respectfully that I wanted to take his number. I know it’s very important for him and for me it’s also important because I took it directly when I went to Napoli and wanted to keep it here at Chelsea.

"When he said yes I was really happy because I know what he did for the club, I know what he did for the supporters, for the city here and I know it’s very important to ask him first to wear it.

"He gave me his answer and I was happy and I wanted to tell people I asked him because I want to be respectful to the legend of the club."