Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Brighton's intricate, one-touch passing can be incredibly pleasing on the eye at times, but it doesn't always translate into goals.

The Seagulls scored just 19 times in the league at the Amex Stadium last season, and their lack of clinical edge proved costly here as Newcastle held on for a share of the spoils.

Graham Potter's side might count themselves a little unfortunate after having two goal-bound efforts cleared off the line - from Solly March in the first half and Joel Veltman in the second - but Adam Lallana and Pascal Gross should have broken the deadlock after the interval.

Lallana's point-blank header was saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, before Gross turned second-half substitute Kaoru Mitoma's low cross agonisingly wide of the near post.

Four points from their opening two games is a solid return, but it could - and perhaps should - have been more for Brighton.