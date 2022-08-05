Ryan Strain hopes his performances will make him "a good shout for the World Cup".

The full-back, 25, joined St Mirren from Maccabi Haifa this summer and is hoping to break into the Australia squad.

"I am focusing on St Mirren, playing as many games as possible," said Strain.

"Just after pre-season last year I got called up to one of the camps but unfortunately injured my hamstring before the China match, which was gutting for me.

"It gave me that sniff and I really want to go there and prove myself again. When you have grown up watching the World Cup and Champions League, that's why you play football.

"It is a massive year for me and hopefully I can do well for St Mirren. And doing well for St Mirren hopefully puts me in good shoes for the World Cup."