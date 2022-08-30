Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal passed an important test on Saturday evening. The Gunners were brilliant in their opening three games after taking the lead, but there were still questions as to how this team would perform when falling behind. Before this game, Arsenal had not won a game after conceding the first goal in the second half since December 2013.

Arteta had been quite reserved in substitutions in many of his opening 100 Premier League games as Arsenal manager, but he is becoming more ruthless in that department. Immediately after Mitrovic scored the opening goal, Eddie Nketiah was on for Kieran Tierney and Arsenal switched to a more aggressive 3-5-2 formation.

Now Mikel must manage this squad through two more challenges this week - Aston Villa at home on Wednesday and Manchester United away on Sunday. Arteta must get the balance right between consistency and freshness with the likes of Tomiyasu and Nketiah impressing off the bench against Fulham, and new signing Fabio Vieira yet to debut.

Tougher challenges are to come but Arsenal’s win over Fulham is another box ticked for this young side that is growing in confidence each week.

