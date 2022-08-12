Patrick Vieira hopes Crystal Palace can draw inspiration from their win against Manchester City last season and upset Liverpool at Anfield on Monday.

He said: "The game against City we were well disciplined, well organised and we defended well as a team.

"We managed to frustrate them until the kind of moment when we could score that goal.

"Against those teams, it is hard to have possession. We accept that, and we will have to work well as a team if we want to get something from the game.

"It’s about our organisation, how we can be really disciplined, work well and close those kinds of spaces where they can hurt you. If we manage to do that well, it will be important for us to be brave and to take those chances to score goals.

"Going to Anfield and defending for 90 minutes will be tough. We have to play our game and to try to create chances and score goals.

"Against those kinds of teams it’s about taking chances. We have to perform well out of position and we have to accept that during the 90 minutes we will have difficult periods. It’s about being patient and waiting for the right moment to hurt them."