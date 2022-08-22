We asked for your views on Chelsea's performance in Sunday's loss to Leeds at Elland Road.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Nicholas: The attitude was wrong. Leeds worked harder and wanted to win more. You can always lose games, but not trying as hard as your opponent is unacceptable. We also have forwards and midfielders who can’t score, which is very worrying.

Matt: Didn't work anywhere near hard enough. Totally toothless up front - didn't realise Havertz was playing until the 87th minute. Thoroughly disappointing. Not sure Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the answer, but got to be better than we have.

Jared: Terrible... Started so well (for the first few minutes) and then caved in. Really worrying as the team appears to have no fight in them - and the opposition knows. Any pressure and we concede. I don't think Tuchel will stay. Sounds drastic but nothing would surprise me.

Paul: How many more mistakes do we have to endure from Mendy? It’s the same old story - shooting ourselves in the foot. Jorginho was the same last week giving Spurs their first goal. Chelsea under Tuchel are too slow and too predictable. Sterling needs a proper forward to play off. Havertz is an attacking midfielder not a centre-forward.

Ash: It's only three games in it's clear we are lacking in some areas. We need another defender, midfielder and a target man like Ivan Toney, who has certainly proved he can hack the Premier League.