After the eye-catching 3-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, Jack Harrison has made it into Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"What happened to the Chelsea that played Spurs off the park at Stamford Bridge but a week later looked like a comedy of errors against Leeds at Elland Road?" Garth said. "I saw a Champions League team made to look like a mid-table Premier League side, which is where they currently sit.

"Thomas Tuchel would do well to start directing some of his anger towards his players and not the games officials. Leeds, meanwhile, suddenly look like a proper Premier League team and Elland Road returning to the days when every team going there hated it.

"Harrison was the star of the show and has never looked back since he left Manchester City."

Find out who else made Garth's team of the week here