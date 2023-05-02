I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Any suggestions that Brentford’s season was going to peter out after three successive defeats in mid-April have been dispelled with two wins in four days.

The draw against Aston Villa two Saturdays ago ended a run of three successive defeats and the Bees backed up that result impressively.

First we won at Chelsea for the second successive season (it still feels odd saying that!) and then came from behind for the first time this campaign to win, with a last-gasp victory against Nottingham Forest.

While we looked the better team for large parts of the victory at Stamford Bridge, the Forest game was frustrating and we struggled to break down our opponents.

It seems that Thomas Frank anticipated this may happen and had a plan B of using certain substitutes at specific times – and not for the first time this season his changes proved successful.

Ivan Toney reached a landmark 20th Premier League goal of the season and Josh Dasilva won the game.

Dasilva said afterwards that the way his goal came about was worked on in training only the day before – another example of the brilliant preparation that has cemented Brentford in the top half of the table on one of the smallest budgets.