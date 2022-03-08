New York Jets owner Robert Wood Johnson is preparing a bid to buy Chelsea. Johnson is considered to be "very knowledgeable" of the club and the Premier League having lived in London during his time as the United States' ambassador to the UK. (ESPN), external

Private consortium Saudi Media have also made contact with American firm Raine Group - who are managing the sale of the Blues - about buying the club from Roman Abramovich. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring RB Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku. The 24-year-old would cost about £62m. (Foot Mercato, via Express), external

