Celtic injury concern over wingers - gossip

Liel Abada may struggle to be fit for Celtic's meeting with Rangers next month after being sent home injured from international duty with Israel. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, fellow Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic was surprisingly taken off at half-time of Montenegro's win against Bulgaria. (Record), external

Attacker Mikey Johnston, on loan at Vitoria in Portugal, is not giving up on his Celtic career after making an impact on his Republic of Ireland debut. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Jo Inge Berget scored for and against Celtic during Ronny Deila's spell in charge but is now looking for a new club, describing the game as "brutal". (Sun), external