Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to MOTD: "Collectively we raised the level of the Watford game. We had some outstanding individual performances.

"Partey is a threat from set pieces, he can shoot even if he is not very prolific since he join us but he is getting there."

On finishing in the Champions League places: "We have to be there, we should be there. Our history obliges to be there but we are not there yet and there are still a lot of games to play.

"We have an excellent group of people at the club who believes in what we do and then you have to put performance into results. The last few months we have been more consistent."