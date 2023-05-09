We asked for your views on Monday's Premier League game between Brighton and Everton, which the Toffees won 5-1.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Sam: One of our worst performances this season. No energy in the first half and got caught on the counter far too many times.

Clive: Surely Brighton would know that Everton would come fighting for their lives? Brighton showed no urgency or fight for Europe.

Paul: The changes made by De Zerbi in the second half should have been the starting XI. Caicedo should have man marked Calvert-Lewin as he did Rashford last game. Brighton had lots of close misses and saved shots by Pickford, it could have been a draw. The first half put Everton on fire, fast flowing attacks and speedy defence.

Everton fans

Steve: Absolutely immense performance just when we needed one. First half clinical and efficient, second half team spirit and desire. Mina outstanding and Pickford too. We now have a real chance of surviving. What a difference having Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in the team, it lifted everyone. We have to continue in this vain three more times, then it's onwards and upwards.

Bill: Probably the best performance of the season. To a man the whole team did their job.

Andrew: Simply amazing! I don’t think any Everton fan could see that coming! I was hoping for a point, maybe hanging on for a lucky 1-0 win. But it was an outstanding performance from start to finish, from defence to attack. We had only scored more than two goals once all season and had only won away once. It just shows you can never predict the Premier League.

Dennis: It was simply an amazing night and result. Every single player was immense. Dwight McNeil was player of the match, but it could have been anyone. The fight, determination and desire and belief in themselves was there for us all to see. The fans were unbelievable, we have unity, let's keep it going. Proud to be a Blue!

Alex: We needed this. We were focused and energetic. Whether we stay up or go down, Sean Dyche MUST stay. We can all saw what he’s trying to do with limited resources and it came together well today. Most managers would struggle with a team of players not good enough to withstand the quality of the Premier League. THE BOARD MUST GO.