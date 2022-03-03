BBC Sport

Southampton 3-1 West Ham: Pick of the stats

  • Southampton have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 1904-05 and 1905-06.

  • West Ham have now failed to win any of their last 10 FA Cup away games against fellow Premier League sides (D3 L7).

  • Saints' Romain Perraud scored his first goal for the club, while it was the Frenchman’s first since scoring for Brest against Lille in Ligue 1 in November 2020.

  • Since Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first Saints game in charge in December 2018, only Danny Ings (50) has been involved in more goals for the club than James Ward-Prowse (47 – 28 goals, 19 assists).

  • Michail Antonio has now scored 58 goals for the Hammers in all competitions since his debut season in 2015-16, at least 30 more than the next best, including 10 goals in each of the last three campaigns.