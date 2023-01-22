BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty

Everton manager Frank Lampard is in such a perilous position that it will be a greater shock if he survives than if he is sacked.

Lampard has overseen a run of only one point from Everton's past seven Premier League games, at Manchester City, and they are now deep in relegation trouble in 19th place with only three wins and 15 points from 20 games.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who last attended a game at Goodison Park in October 2021, was present to watch the 2-0 loss at fellow strugglers West Ham that will surely end Lampard's reign after less than a year in charge.

It certainly looked and sounded ominous when Moshiri refused to back Lampard as he was 'doorstepped' at London Stadium, although suggesting it was not his decision was at odds with the usual impression given - that the billionaire's volatility and impatience is behind so many bad moves, including five managerial sackings, that have put Everton in this parlous plight.

Lampard's class as a personality - and his willingness to engage with an increasingly angry fanbase - means his leaving would not be celebrated by fans. But results have simply been not good enough after last season's late escape from relegation.

Everton's board were at least in attendance at West Ham, having stayed away from the last home game against Southampton at Goodison Park on security advice - which meant they saw in person just how discontented supporters are, with more protests and banners demanding their removal.

This may happen eventually - but the person who currently looks in most danger of removal is Lampard.