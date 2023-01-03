'Johnson unhappy at Porteous handling'

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has questioned why the club's board did not tie down centre-half Ryan Porteous to a longer contract over the last couple of seasons as the 23-year-old prepares to leave Easter Road during January. (Football Scotland), external

Manager Lee Johnson has promised there will be plenty of movement both in and out of Hibernian in the January transfer window as he admits frustration with squad "mediocrity" following Monday's 3-0 defeat by city rivals Heart of Midlothian. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Read Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.