Reece James will be relieved his latest knee injury will only keep him out for three-to-four weeks, although the problem could persist for the rest of the season according to The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson.

James seemed set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after only just returning from the heartbreak of missing the World Cup with a knee injury before it emerged on Wednesday his new issue was not as bad as first feared.

But Johnson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the fact it is the same knee as previously is "a big concern for Chelsea".

"There is a suggestion that if he suffers the same problem again then they really will have to consider an operation," he said. "It will be an ongoing worry for the rest of the season."

James' injury against AC Milan in the autumn prompted Chelsea's worst form of the season, gaining just two points from five games, emphasising the England full-back's key role in Graham Potter's side.

"He is one of their most important players," Johnson added. "He provides the balance by bombing forward, putting in great crosses and linking so well with his team-mates.

"With him and [Ben] Chilwell out, Chelsea are a lot weaker in attack, let alone at the back."

