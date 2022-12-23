Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's match against Aston Villa on Monday.

Here are the key lines from the Reds boss:

James Milner and Roberto Firmino will miss the next couple of games. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain "is fine" and Trent Alexander-Arnold will "hopefully be better".

Liverpool "are always prepared" heading into the January transfer window and Klopp said there are "clear ideas".

On whether Jude Bellingham could only be signed in the summer, he said: "I am the wrong person to ask."

On potential new owners taking over the club, he said: "I’m convinced it will be good and the future is bright for us."

Klopp is "really excited" about returning to Premier League action and said "all players are back and looking really on it."

Klopp said he was surprised to hear Julian Ward is leaving, but said "it will have no impact on this period".

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here