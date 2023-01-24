A new episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast is now available on BBC Sounds.

Owynn Palmer-Atkin is joined by former Foxes winger Matt Piper and City fan Tom Foyster to discuss Brendan Rodgers' comments following the game against Brighton, after the boss appeared to call out his players again.

You'll also hear from reporters close to the action of Leicester's reported interest in Brazilian winger Tete and Stoke City defender Harry Soutarr.

Listen now on BBC Sounds