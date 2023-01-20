Sibbald keen on return to Hampden

Dundee United midfielder Craig Sibbald is eyeing a return to Hampden eight years on from his Scottish Cup final agony with Falkirk.

Sibbald, who was part of the Bairns side that finished runners-up to Inverness CT in 2015, insists United must have the "right attitude" against Lowland League visitors University of Stirling in Saturday's fourth-round meeting.

"It is massive, we want to get as far as we can in the cup," he said.

"Everyone wants to get to a final and we are no different. I have been to the final in this cup before, so it would be good to get there again.

"They will be at it, they’ll be wanting to play their best and it is like a cup final for them, so we need to be prepared for that, stamp our style on the game and get the win."