England forward Phil Foden is a doubt for City as he recovers from a foot injury, although manager Pep Guardiola said the player was "getting better".

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is unavailable to play against his former club because of a knee injury, with midfielder Mohamed Elneny also out.

Gunners' full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who helped City win four Premier League titles, could feature against his old side.

