Boli Bolingoli's permanent departure from Celtic has been confirmed.

The full-back has signed a two-year deal with Belgian club KV Mechelen, ending a miserable three-year spell with the Parkhead club.

The 27-year-old, who played 31 games for Celtic, will be remembered for his unauthorised trip to Spain at the start of the 2020-21 season, which resulted in the club having two matches postponed due to serious Covid restrictions..

The defender was then sent on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir before a short spell Russian outfit Ufa last term.