As Christian Eriksen's football journey gets set for another twist with a likely summer transfer, we've taken a look at other players who have made incredible comebacks from serious injury and illness.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez sustained a fractured skull, in a sickening collision with Arsenal defender David Luiz in November 2020, which left the Mexican unconscious.

Doctors told Jimenez, who received oxygen on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher, that it was a "miracle" he survived the impact with the Gunners centre-back.

The striker was forbidden to train with other players for six months and underwent extensive cognitive tests to ensure he could still play professionally, but eventually made his comeback on the opening day of the 2021-22 season - eight months after suffering the injury.

He scored six goals and provided four assists in the Premier League to help Wolves finish 10th in their first campaign under manager Bruno Lage.

Read about more great individual comebacks here