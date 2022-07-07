'We have to be ready' - Van Bronckhorst

As well as suggesting Joe Aribo's Ibrox exit is nearing and confirming the signing of Antonio Colak is close, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was also looking ahead to the new campaign.

After being appointed mid-season, the Ibrox manager guided his side to the Europa League final and also won the Scottish Cup.

There was disappointed in the league, however, as Ange Postecoglou's Celtic claimed the title back off Rangers.

"We’re very focussed and prepared for next season," Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports. "We still expect some new players to come in. August is going to be a very important month and we have to be ready.

"Being the manager or a player for Rangers, it comes with expectations. We are all working hard to achieve those ambitions. Celtic were champions last season, and when you’re first at end of the season you deserve it so all credit to them.

"But it’s a new season ahead. We have to be very consistent throughout. The margin [between both teams] is very close so the margin for errors can be very big."