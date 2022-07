West Ham have revealed their 2022-23 away kit, which "takes inspiration from the Hammers’ roots deep in the heart of the capital’s vibrant East End".

The club say the shirt, featuring "accents of white, pink and sky blue", is inspired by the 100-year-old ship slipway at Thames Ironworks, which was uncovered in the construction of the Elizabeth line.

But what do you think of the new shirt? Have your say here