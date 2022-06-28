Transfer news: Spurs want Gordon and Richarlison in a double deal

Tottenham want to sign Richarlison and winger Anthony Gordon from Everton in a double deal. Chelsea are also interested in Richarlison. (Sky Sports), external

But Everton are not interested in selling Gordon, whose contract with the Goodison Park club runs until 2025, as part of any transfer involving Richarlison. (Liverpool Echo), external

Spurs are also firm favourites to land Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, despite interest from Roma in the 27-year-old. (London Evening Standard), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column