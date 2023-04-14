'My earlier offer still stands' - Zilliacus
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Thomas Zilliacus says he is still interested in buying Manchester United and has called on the Glazer family to "put a price tag" on the club.
The Glazers decided to go to a third round of bidding this week.
Finnish businessman Zilliacus said on social media he would not participate "in a farce'" and that he had declined the chance to lodge a third bid.
Yet, rather than meaning he was totally withdrawing, Zilliacus told BBC Sport his second bid remains on the table.
"My earlier offer still stands and I am willing to pay a premium above what I offered," he told the BBC's How To Buy A Football Club podcast.
"I'm not going to be participating in a third round because I find it highly unprofessional. I see no reason whatsoever why a third round is basically starting the whole thing from scratch.
"It seems odd to me that, if there is a genuine will to sell and you have three serious bidders, why you don't sit down with the bidders, discuss and negotiate and hopefully come to a number that everyone can agree."
Read more from the interview here
Listen to the exclusive interview in How To Buy A Football Club on BBC Sounds