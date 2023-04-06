Leicester interim boss Adam Sadler knows the importance of the crowd at King Power Stadium as he plots a route out of relegation trouble.

Tuesday's defeat by Aston Villa meant Leicester have the division’s second-worst home record, with just three wins and eight defeats from 14 games this season.

Bournemouth are the visitors this weekend and Sadler wants the crowd to help the Foxes get a positive result.

"We want the players to get the full backing of the fans," he said. "We’d love and appreciate that.

"I thought the spirit was clear to see on Tuesday, even though the result didn’t go our way.

"That was backed up by the fans. The King Power was really loud and fantastic. They really got behind the team [against Aston Villa] and we want the same on Saturday."